BRIEF-Immersion posts Q4 adj loss of $0.27/share
* Immersion Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Aug 9 Bill Ackman, J.C. Penney Co Inc's top investor, fired back at the retailer's board on Friday, requesting that it meet as soon as possible so it can decide on matters including a new chairman.
"I have lost confidence in our chairman's ability to oversee this board," Ackman said in the letter.
J.C. Penney was not immediately available to comment.
* Immersion Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces fourth quarter & full year 2016 financial results
* Terraform Power secures expansion of canada project financing