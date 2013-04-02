BRIEF-3M announces changes to its segments, effective Q1, 2017 - SEC filing
* Effective Q1, 2017, co's former Renewable Energy Division integrated within Electronics & Energy segment, Safety & Graphics segment - SEC filing
April 2 J.C. Penney Co Inc Chief Executive Ron Johnson received total compensation of $1.9 million in 2012, down from $53.3 million in 2011 as he did not get any stock awards, according to a proxy statement filed with regulators on Tuesday.
Johnson's base salary was unchanged at $1.5 million, but he received no stock awards unlike last year to compensate him for remuneration he was giving up by leaving his former employer, Apple Inc.
He did not receive a bonus in 2012. In the first year of Johnson's transformation plan for the department store chain, sales fell 25 percent and the company reported a steep loss.
Johnson's compensation includes $344,213 for personal use of a corporate jet in 2012, compared to $13,185 in 2011.
* Effective Q1, 2017, co's former Renewable Energy Division integrated within Electronics & Energy segment, Safety & Graphics segment - SEC filing
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, March 9 WikiLeaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses, to allow them to patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday.
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.