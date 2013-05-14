May 14 J.C. Penney Co Inc's stores,
distribution centers and headquarters are worth a total of $4.06
billion, according to an appraisal conducted for the department
store chain and disclosed on Tuesday in a presentation to
potential lenders that was also filed with U.S. regulators.
The 306 stores Penney owns and the 123 locations for which
it has ground leases are worth $3.3 billion, according to an
appraisal by Cushman & Wakefield. That is less than the $5.9
billion a Morgan Stanley research note last week estimated they
were worth.
Penney has 1,102 stores in all, the others being leased.
The distribution centers that ship merchandise to Penney
stores, and its Plano, Texas, home office are worth another $762
million.
Penney last month announced Goldman Sachs was arranging a
$1.75 billion loan to shore up its finances, backed by its real
estate.
Last fiscal year, Penney sales fell 25 percent after former
Chief Executive Ron Johnson eliminated the coupons and sales
events that were the chain's hallmarks for decades. His action
prompted questions about the retailer's liquidity at the same
time it was spending hundreds of millions on rolling out branded
boutiques within its stores.
Penney is now returning to that discount-heavy strategy and
said Tuesday it was planning 26 promotions a year. Johnson's
original plan had called for only one sale a year, on Black
Friday in November. He was ousted last month and replaced by his
predecessor, Myron Ullman.
The chain's new boutiques include shops for designers
Michael Graves and Jonathan Adler and clothier Joe Fresh. Penney
said in its filing that initial sales at the shops have been
"positive."
Penney also said in the presentation that it expects capital
spending on the rollouts to be done by early August, relieving
pressure on its cash outlays.
Penney shares were up 2.6 percent to $18.72 in afternoon
trading.