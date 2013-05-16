May 16 Retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc on Thursday posted a sharp drop in first-quarter sales, in line with its recent warning.

The company, struggling with mass customer defections after a failed strategic shift by former Chief Executive Ron Johnson, posted total sales of $2.64 billion for the quarter, a decline of 16.4 percent. Same-store sales declined 16.6 percent. Both figures matched the company's forecast from last week.