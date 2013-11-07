Nov 7 J.C. Penney Co Inc on Thursday reported its first monthly same-store sales gain in nearly two years, as comparable sales rose 0.9 percent in October.

Penney, which has started offering deep discounts to win back shoppers after a failed attempt to go upmarket in 2012 led to a massive sales loss, also said e-commerce sales rose 37.6 percent last month.

The last time monthly same-store sales rose at Penney was in December 2011.