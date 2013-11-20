UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 20 J C Penney Company Inc : * JCPenney reports third quarter results * Q3 adjusted loss per share $1.81 excluding items * Q3 loss per share $1.94 * Q3 sales $2.78 billion versus $2.93 billion * Q3 same store sales fell 4.8 percent * Q3 earnings per share view $-1.77, revenue view $2.79 billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * Says Q3 gross margin was 29.5% of sales, compared to 32.5% in the same
quarter last year * Says quarter ended with a positive 0.9% comparable store sales gain in
October * Says online sales through jcp.com were $266 million for the quarter, up 24.5% * Says for the third quarter, gross margin was 29.5% of sales, compared to
32.5% * Q3 gross margin negatively impacted by lower clearance margins due to
overhang of inventory, higher levels of clearance units sold * Says cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter were $1.227
billion * Q3 gross margin hurt by lower clearance margins and its transition back to a
promotional pricing strategy * Says Q4 comparable store sales and gross margin are expected to improve
sequentially and year over year * Says capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $175 million in
the fourth quarter * Says inventory is expected to be approximately $2.85 billion at year end * Says total available liquidity is expected to be in excess of $2 billion at
year end * says "Encouraged by the early weeks of November, and believe we are making strides toward a path to long-term profitable growth" * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources