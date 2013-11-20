Nov 20 J C Penney Company Inc : * JCPenney reports third quarter results * Q3 adjusted loss per share $1.81 excluding items * Q3 loss per share $1.94 * Q3 sales $2.78 billion versus $2.93 billion * Q3 same store sales fell 4.8 percent * Q3 earnings per share view $-1.77, revenue view $2.79 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Says Q3 gross margin was 29.5% of sales, compared to 32.5% in the same

quarter last year * Says quarter ended with a positive 0.9% comparable store sales gain in

October * Says online sales through jcp.com were $266 million for the quarter, up 24.5% * Says for the third quarter, gross margin was 29.5% of sales, compared to

32.5% * Q3 gross margin negatively impacted by lower clearance margins due to

overhang of inventory, higher levels of clearance units sold * Says cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter were $1.227

billion * Q3 gross margin hurt by lower clearance margins and its transition back to a

promotional pricing strategy * Says Q4 comparable store sales and gross margin are expected to improve

sequentially and year over year * Says capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $175 million in

the fourth quarter * Says inventory is expected to be approximately $2.85 billion at year end * Says total available liquidity is expected to be in excess of $2 billion at

year end * says "Encouraged by the early weeks of November, and believe we are making strides toward a path to long-term profitable growth" * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage