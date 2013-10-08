(Adds analyst comment, updates shares, bylines)
By Phil Wahba and Siddharth Cavale
Oct 8 J.C. Penney Co Inc on Tuesday told
investors for the second time in less than two weeks that sales
trends are improving, seeking to quell fears about its
turnaround that have pummeled the retailer's shares.
Penney, urgently trying to lure back shoppers this year
after a failed attempt to go upmarket in 2012 led to a 25
percent drop in sales, reported a smaller decline in same-store
sales for September than for August, sending shares up as much
as 6.9 percent in regular trading.
The U.S. retailer again said it expected improvements in
business to continue for the remainder of the year, repeating an
assertion it made on Sept. 26, hours before it announced it was
issuing 84 million new shares to build its war chest.
Penney has been dogged by countless downgrades of late on
growing fears that the return to deep discounting and
merchandise favored by long-time shoppers was taking longer than
expected to revive sales.
On Tuesday, Sterne Agee analyst Charles Grom, one of the few
optimists left on Wall Street about Penney, downgraded his
recommendation to "neutral from buy." Last week, credit rating
agency Fitch downgraded Penney deeper into "junk" territory.
Shares have fallen 40 percent since August 20, when Penney
reported its second quarter earnings, and on Monday hit their
lowest levels since 1981.
A Penney spokeswoman said the company had issued the update
to give investors a more detailed account of its progress given
market speculation surrounding its turnaround.
Unscheduled updates, even with good news, can instead stoke
negative sentiment about Penney, said Brian Sozzi, chief
equities strategist of research firm Belus Capital Advisors.
"Penney is trying to inject some facts into the market
place, but this is just driving confusion and uncertainty,"
Sozzi said.
Penney is creating the expectation of more regular updates
between quarterly reports, the absence of which will lead to
even more speculation, he said.
The company stopped reporting sales on a monthly basis in
early 2012, when former CEO Ron Johnson began his now abandoned
attempt to transform Penney. A spokeswoman said Penney is
evaluating whether it might resume such monthly reports.
Some 32.5 percent of shares are held short by investors
betting against the company, according to Thomson Reuters data,
making the stock particularly volatile.
SMALLER DECLINES
Penney said that September sales at stores open at least a
year fell 4 percent over the same month last year, compared to a
9.8 percent decline in August. In the second quarter, they fell
11.9 percent. It also said its online sales rose 25.8 percent
last month.
"It's reassuring, at least, that they're limiting the
(sales) decline," Atlantic Equities analyst Daniela Nedialkova
said, adding that it was in line with her expectations.
On September 26, Penney had said it expected positive
comparable-store sales results coming out of the third quarter
and throughout the fourth, which includes the holiday season.
Sales of women's apparel, Penney's largest business, rose in
September, the company said. Men's clothing, jewelry and women's
accessories were also among its better performers.
The company said inventories of higher-margin private brands
such as St. John's Bay and Stafford and its assortment of basic
apparel were in sufficient stock to meet holiday season demand.
Levi Strauss Chief Executive Chip Bergh told Reuters last
week that sales of Levi's products at Penney had risen by a
double-digit percentage last quarter.
But Penney's home goods section continued to languish
despite store remodelings and new merchandise earlier this year
that have failed to attract shoppers. Penney is bringing back
lower-price basics and re-organizing the home section by product
category, rather than brand.
Penney reiterated that it would end the year with more than
$2 billion in cash, after taking into account proceeds of $785
million from a recent stock sale.
Penney shares were up 3.4 percent at $7.97 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Maria Ajit Thomas in
Bangalore and Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Anthony Kurian,
Ted Kerr and Andrew Hay)