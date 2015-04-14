(Corrects company name to J.C. Penney Co Inc from J.C. Penney Inc in paragraph 1. Also corrects paragraph 3 to say "first quarter" instead of "first quarter ending May")

April 14 J.C. Penney Co Inc said a senior executive inadvertently disclosed information on its same-store sales in the first quarter so far to an analyst.

The executive's email to the analyst said that J.C. Penney's same-store sales had risen about 6 percent in the period, the department store chain said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1H3d8Kz)

J.C. Penney said it expected same-store sales to rise about 3.5-4.5 percent in the first quarter, adjusting for Easter falling in March this year. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)