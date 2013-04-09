BRIEF-Gastar Exploration Q4 adj non-gaap loss per share $0.06 excluding items
* Gastar Exploration announces fourth quarter, full-year 2016 results and 2017 guidance
April 9 J.C. Penney Co same-store sales are down more than 10 percent so far in its fiscal first quarter, Dow Jones reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Penney ousted Chief Executive Ron Johnson on Monday after his turnaround plan for the retailer caused sales to plunge.
* Gastar Exploration announces fourth quarter, full-year 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Scotiabank announces Stephen Hart's retirement and appoints Daniel Moore as chief risk officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, March 9 Foreign institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, are studying investments in the U.S. interstate oil and gas pipeline network as a way to obtain recurring returns in a low interest-rate environment.