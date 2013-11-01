Nov 1 J.C. Penney Co Inc shares rose as
much as 10.8 percent on Friday after Wall Street firm ITG
Investment Research lifted its sales forecast for the department
store chain, citing "improving sales trends" in five of the last
seven weeks.
Penney shares were up 8.7 percent at $8.15 in afternoon
trading and rose as high as $8.31. They hit a 32-year low of
$6.24 last week.
ITG analyst John Tomlinson said in a research note that he
now expects comparable sales to be down 4 percent for the third,
rather than down 6 percent in his previous projection.
Earlier this week, Penney Chief Executive Myron Ullman
re-iterated his expectation, given two weeks earlier, that
same-store sales would turn "positive" coming out of the third
quarter and into the holiday season quarter, easing concerns
about the store's prospects and sending shares higher.
The company previously reported declines for August and
September.
Last year sales fell 25 percent after the company eliminated
coupons and discounts in a failed bid to move upmarket. Business
continued to fall in the first two quarters of the current
fiscal year which began in February, raising concerns about
liquidity and market loss share.
Penney's shares have also risen as investors are becoming
less bearish about the company. The percentage of Penney shares
outstanding sold by investors betting on a decline, or short
interest, fell to 25 percent as of Oct. 15 from 35 percent two
weeks earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data.
