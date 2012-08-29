Aug 29 J.C. Penney Co Inc Chief
Executive Ron Johnson said the retailer's new specialty shops
within its stores would do well and bring in new customers,
fueling optimism his turnaround plan may be taking hold.
His comments were made in a video posted late Tuesday to
showcase the Liz Claiborne, IZOD and private label "jcp" shops
set to open this weekend at 700 of its 1,100 stores. Earlier
Tuesday, IZOD parent PVH Corp made bullish statements
about the upcoming IZOD stores.
Shares in Penney rose 3.7 percent to close at $26.23. They
are still well below levels hit earlier this year, but up 39
percent from a more than 3-year low reached last month. PVH
shares were up 1.1 percent at $93.82.
"People are starting to believe it could work," Morningstar
analyst Paul Swinand said of Johnson's plan to transform Penney
stores into a collection of 100 specialty boutiques by 2015,
which started with Levi's stores on Aug. 1.
The strategy also got rid of coupons, leading to large sales
drops early on as confused shoppers used to discounts went
elsewhere. In the second quarter, same-store sales fell 21.7
percent.
Sales of Levi's products at Penney rose 25 percent in the
first days after the Levi's shops opened, Johnson said earlier
this month.
In the video, taped Aug. 22, he said the Levi's stores
continue to be a hit, saying "customer response has been off the
charts."
Indeed, the Penney store in Manhattan was busy on Wednesday
afternoon, with shoppers browsing through racks of jeans and
t-shirts and Levi's store and in nearby areas.
Johnson also predicted the new shops for men and women for
its new jcp private label line would bring in new shoppers and
find favor with Penney's long time customers.
Opening Izod shops at Penney starting on Sept. 1 gives PVH
"a high degree of confidence that we will see a dramatic
improvement in this business beginning in the third quarter of
2012," PVH CEO Manny Chirico said during a call on Tuesday.
Sales of IZOD products at Penney slumped after the new
pricing kicked in February.