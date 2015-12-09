* J.C. Penney, Backcountry.com also settle
* FTC said retailers marketed rayon products as bamboo
* Bamboo considered environmentally friendly
* No admissions of wrongdoing
(Adds Bed Bath, Nordstrom and Backcountry.com; settlement
details, FTC comment, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
Dec 9 Four U.S. retailers agreed to pay $1.3
million of fines to settle U.S. civil charges that they deceived
consumers by falsely labeling and advertising textile products
as containing bamboo, when they were actually made from rayon.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc will pay $500,000, Nordstrom
Inc will pay $360,000, J.C. Penney Co will pay
$290,000 and outdoor gear maker Backcountry.com LLC will pay
$150,000 to settle, the Federal Trade Commission said on
Wednesday. None of the retailers admitted wrongdoing.
The FTC accused the retailers of advertising rayon products
such as dresses, socks, t-shirts, bath rugs, napkins and pillow
shams as containing bamboo, despite having received warning
letters from the agency in 2010 against doing that.
Unlike rayon, bamboo is often promoted as environmentally
friendly because it grows quickly and has little or no need for
pesticides, the FTC has said.
In addition, some consumers will pay more for products they
consider good for the environment.
"It's misleading to call bamboo that has been chemically
processed into rayon simply 'bamboo,'" Jessica Rich, director of
the FTC's consumer protection bureau, said in a statement.
"With consumers in the midst of their holiday shopping, it's
important for them to know that textiles marketed as
environmentally friendly alternatives may not be as 'green' as
they were led to believe," she added.
The retailers were accused of violating the federal Textile
Fiber Products Identification Act and related FTC rules.
Backcountry.com is controlled by private equity firm TSG
Consumer Partners.
Other retailers also received the FTC warning letter.
In Jan. 2013, Amazon.com Inc, Macy's Inc,
Sears Holdings Corp and women's clothing retailer Leon
Max Inc agreed to pay a combined $1.26 million to settle similar
FTC claims.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)