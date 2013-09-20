Sept 20 Vornado Realty Trust has sold
its 13.4 million shares in J.C. Penney Co Inc for $13 a
share, ending a three-year investment in the struggling
department store operator it had pushed to renew itself.
Vornado, which had told investors last week it would soon
sell its stake, owned 6.1 percent of shares, which it sold in a
block trade to Citigroup Global Markets Inc, according to a
regulatory filing on Friday.
In the autumn of 2010, Vornado took a 9.9 percent stake in
Penney concurrently with activist investor William Ackman's
Pershing Square Capital Management, and both pushed the retailer
to offer trendier merchandise and try to attract a younger
shopper.
During the autumn of 2010 Penney shares were trading in the
low to mid $20s. Pershing Square sold its stake last month.
Last year sales at Penney fell 25 percent, and the company
has been struggling to stabilize sales this year. Penney shares
have fallen by about one third this year.
Shares of J.C. Penney ended down 1.4 percent at $12.96 on
Friday and Vornado's stock fell 2.6 percent to $86.32.