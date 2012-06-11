June 10 J Crew Group's clothes would be
available at stores in Beijing and Hong Kong this year as the
U.S. fashion retailer expands its bricks-and-mortar presence
outside of North America.
J Crew, taken private last year in a $3 billion deal, said
it would sell a selection of its clothes and accessories through
Asian designer specialty store Lane Crawford's retail network.
The clothes will be initially sold at the Lane Crawford ifc
mall in Hong Kong and the Seasons Place store in Beijing,
starting October this year. J Crew clothes will also be
available at Lane Crawford's online store.
U.S. clothing retailers are increasingly looking to Asia for
growth. Last month, Macy's Inc said it would start selling
some items from its private-brand collection directly to
shoppers in China through a deal with a new online retailer to
gauge its long-term prospects there.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by
Ryan Woo)