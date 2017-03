SEOUL, March 3 South Korean fashion conglomerate E-Land Group is not interested in buying U.S. apparel chain J.Crew Group Inc and has not considered it in the past, a spokesman for E-Land said on Monday.

People familiar with the matter had told Reuters that Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co Ltd and South Korea's E.Land Group were separately exploring a deal for J.Crew, which was taken private in 2011.