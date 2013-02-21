UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 21 JD Group Ltd : * Says H1 headline earnings per share for the six-month period of 234,4 cents
per share * Declares an interim dividend per share of 115 cents for the period * Says revenue up 6,7% to R16,4 billion (H1 2012: R15,3 billion) * Says January van der merwe will assume the role of CFO * Says current CFO bennie van rooy has been appointed as chief executive
officer of the group's consumer finance division
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources