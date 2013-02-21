JOHANNESBURG Feb 21 JD Group Ltd : * Says H1 headline earnings per share for the six-month period of 234,4 cents

per share * Declares an interim dividend per share of 115 cents for the period * Says revenue up 6,7% to R16,4 billion (H1 2012: R15,3 billion) * Says January van der merwe will assume the role of CFO * Says current CFO bennie van rooy has been appointed as chief executive

officer of the group's consumer finance division