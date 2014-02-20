JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 JD Group Ltd : * Says revenue increased to R17,1BN - 1h2013: R16,4BN * Says impairment provision increased to R1,6BN - FY 2013: R966M * Says H1 headline loss 133 million rand * Says H1 headline loss per share 59,1 cents * Says decrease in EBITDA to R445 million (1h2013: R1,1 billion) * Says no interim dividend will be declared * David Sussman, the chief executive officer of JD Group is on compassionate