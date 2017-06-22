BEIJING, June 22 Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc on Thursday said it will invest $397 million in UK fashion retailer Farfetch UK Ltd.

JD will become a major shareholder in the firm following the transaction, and its CEO Richard Liu will join Farfetch's board, it said in a statement.

JD says it will leverage the UK retailer to expand its luxury sales channels in China. (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Himani Sarkar)