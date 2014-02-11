JOHANNESBURG Feb 11 JD Group Ltd : * Earnings per share for the period ended 31 December 2013 will be a loss of between 65 and 70 cents per share * Says headline loss per share for the same period will be between 57 and 62 cents per share * The impairment provision was increased by R602 mln (December 2012: R161 mln) to R1 559 mln. * Says bad debts written off for 6 mnths to December 31 was R495 million (December 2012: R184 mln). * In principle decided to proceed with a rights issue of between R1 300 mln and R1 500 mln