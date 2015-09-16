LONDON, Sept 16 British retailer JD Sports
Fashion posted an 82 percent jump in first half profit on
Wednesday as sales of trainers and tracksuits continued to surge
on the UK high street.
The firm, which has most of its 690 stores in the UK but is
expanding in the Netherlands, Spain, France and Germany, said
adjusted pretax profit for the six months to Aug. 1 grew to a
record 46.6 million pounds ($72 million), on revenue up 21
percent.
Underlying sales at its core sports fashion business rose by
over 10 percent in the period, led by demand for branded
trainers from the likes of Nike, the firm said, adding that
trading since had also been encouraging.
Strong demand had led the group, which has a more premium
position to bigger British rival Sports Direct, to guide
in July to full-year profit 10 percent ahead of then market
forecasts of 110 million pounds.
The firm said it had also made progress at its smaller and
loss-making outdoor business Blacks in the half and that it was
confident on prospects for its sports roll out across Europe.
Shares in the company are up 120 percent on a year ago,
reaching a record high of 894.80 pence on Tuesday before closing
at 893.5p, valuing the business at 1.75 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6518 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by James Davey)