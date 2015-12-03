UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Dec 3 British retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc said it expected full-year profit to exceed market expectations, helped by continued demand for its trainers and tracksuits.
The company, which also runs fashion and outdoor retail outlets such as Scotts and Blacks, expects profit before tax and exceptional items to exceed market estimates of 125 million pounds by 10 million pounds for the current financial year.
Strong demand had led the group, which has a more premium position to bigger British rival Sports Direct, to post an 82 percent jump in first half profit.
Shares in the company were up 1.9 percent at 1004 pence at 1554 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
