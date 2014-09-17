(Adds detail, shares)
LONDON, Sept 17 British retailer JD Sports
Fashion expects to post full-year results towards the
upper end of market expectations after strong demand at its core
sports division helped it to achieve record first-half trading.
Shares in the firm, which has the majority of its 850 stores
in Britain but also trades in the Netherlands, Spain, France and
Germany, rose 4.7 percent on Wednesday after the positive
update.
JD Sports said its profit before tax and exceptional items
doubled to 20 million pounds in the 26 weeks to Aug. 2, which it
described as a record performance, on revenue up 27 percent to
721.5 million pounds.
It will pay an interim dividend of 1.15 pence, up 3.4
percent.
The firm said comparisons with the previous year are tougher
in the second half than they had been in the first half and
noted the full-year outcome will, as ever, be significantly
dependent on Christmas trading.
Prior to Wednesday's update analysts were on average
forecasting an underlying pretax profit for 2014-15 of about 83
million pounds, according to Reuters data, up from 77 million
pounds in 2013-14.
Shares in JD Sports, up 66 percent over the last year, were
up 19 pence at 426 pence at 0718 GMT, valuing the business at
832 million pounds.
First-half sales at stores open over a year in the group's
core European sports division, which sells trainers and hoodies,
rose 13 percent.
Like-for-like sales at its Blacks and Millets outdoor retail
chains, bought from administrators for 20 million pounds over
two years ago, increased 12 percent. The division broke even for
the first time in the second half of 2013-14 after improvements
to stores, operations and management.
But the group said its loss-making Banks and Scotts fashion
division, where management has been overhauled, continued to
disappoint, though trading did improve in the second quarter.
In May the firm announced that its Chief Executive Barry
Bown had stepped down from the board after 30 years with the
company and would not be replaced.
The group's growth strategy has long been led by Executive
Chairman Peter Cowgill, who also takes a key role in the
day-to-day running of the company.
(Reporting by Kate Holton and James Davey; Editing by David
Goodman and Karolin Schaps)