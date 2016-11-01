UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 1 JD Sports Fashion Plc said on Tuesday it recommended a split of its existing ordinary shares into five new ordinary shares to improve liquidity.
* The British sportswear firm would split each ordinary share worth 1.25 pence into five new ordinary shares worth 0.25 pence each.
* Interim dividend of 1.25 pence per share to be paid on Jan. 6, 2017, would also be divided equally such that each new share would be entitled to 0.25 pence per share.
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources