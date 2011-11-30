* JDA to pay $57 mln to Dillard's

* Says to incur pre-tax charge of $35 mln in Q4

* JDA shares down 2 pct after market

Nov 30 JDA Software Group Inc said it agreed to settle a lawsuit related to its i2 Technologies unit with Dillard's Inc for $57 million in cash.

The lawsuit, initiated by Dillard's in 2000, alleged that i2 failed to meet certain terms and conditions under a software license and services agreement it had inked with the department store chain.

In June last year, the litigation was adjudicated in Dillard's favor by a U.S. court and JDA was ordered to pay $246 million in damages.

i2 subsequently appealed the judgment and the matter had been pending in the Court of Appeals. JDA had posted a bond in 2010, backed by $25 million, which is now to be released back to the company. That, as well as about $3 million in expected insurance proceeds and cash on hand will be used to pay the settlement, the company said in a statement.

JDA, which makes supply chain management software, expects to take a related pre-tax charge of $35 million in the fourth quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company's shares fell 2 percent to $31.03 in after-hours trading. They had closed at $31.52 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)