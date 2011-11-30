* JDA to pay $57 mln to Dillard's
* Says to incur pre-tax charge of $35 mln in Q4
* JDA shares down 2 pct after market
Nov 30 JDA Software Group Inc
said it agreed to settle a lawsuit related to its i2
Technologies unit with Dillard's Inc for $57 million in
cash.
The lawsuit, initiated by Dillard's in 2000, alleged that
i2 failed to meet certain terms and conditions under a software
license and services agreement it had inked with the department
store chain.
In June last year, the litigation was adjudicated in
Dillard's favor by a U.S. court and JDA was ordered to pay $246
million in damages.
i2 subsequently appealed the judgment and the matter had
been pending in the Court of Appeals. JDA had posted a bond in
2010, backed by $25 million, which is now to be released back to
the company. That, as well as about $3 million in expected
insurance proceeds and cash on hand will be used to pay the
settlement, the company said in a statement.
JDA, which makes supply chain management software, expects
to take a related pre-tax charge of $35 million in the fourth
quarter.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company's shares fell 2
percent to $31.03 in after-hours trading. They had closed at
$31.52 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)