Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Tuesday:
Nov 1 Enterprise technology maker JDA Software Group Inc agreed to be bought by privately held supply chain software maker RedPrairie Corp for about $1.9 billion in cash.
The $45 per-share offer represents an 18 percent premium over JDA stock's Wednesday close of $38.15 on the Nasdaq.
JERUSALEM, Feb 21 Israel's Mobileye and German automaker BMW said on Tuesday they signed an agreement to install Mobileye's data generation technology in BMW cars starting with 2018 models.
* Yahoo - under terms of spa amendment termination fee to be paid by yahoo to verizon in certain circumstances is reduced to $134.3 million - sec filing