* RedPrairie to buy JDA for $45 per share
* Deal expected to close by end of 2012
* JDA CEO Brewer to lead combined co
* Shares up 17 pct
(Adds details, background)
Nov 1 JDA Software Group Inc, a maker
of supply-chain management software, agreed to be bought by
privately held rival RedPrairie for about $1.9 billion in cash.
The $45 per-share offer represents an 18 percent premium
over JDA's Wednesday close. JDA shares, which closed at $38.15
on the Nasdaq, rose to $44.76 on Thursday morning.
Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources, that JDA was
exploring a sale and had hired JPMorgan Chase & Co as
adviser.
The offer price represents a 33 percent premium to JDA's
stock price on Friday, the last trading day before rumors
surfaced that JDA was exploring a sale, the companies said in a
joint statement.
JDA also reported lower-than-expected third-quarter results
as software and subscription revenue slipped 18 percent on weak
license sales in Europe and to manufacturers in North America.
The company said consulting services revenue fell 4 percent
to $64.3 million mainly due to reduced work from a customer in
the Asia-Pacific region.
JDA Software provides customized software applications to
customers ranging from government and aerospace defense
contractors to hospitality and media organizations.
It counts Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc, Dell Inc
and Caterpillar Inc among its customers.
"This is a strong combination of two leading companies with
highly complementary product suites," JDA's Chief Executive
Hamish Brewer said in a statement.
The deal, expected to close by the end of 2012, will create
a company with combined revenue of over $1 billion to be led by
JDA's Brewer, the companies said.
RedPrairie CEO Michael Mayoras will remain on the board of
the combined company.
The deal will be funded with a loan from Credit Suisse and
additional new cash equity from New Mountain Capital, which owns
RedPrairie.
Greenhill & Co and Credit Suisse acted as financial
advisers to RedPrairie.
JDA canceled its third-quarter earnings conference call
scheduled for Nov 5.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Sayantani Ghosh in
Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)