Dec 12 Jurajski Dom Brokerski SA :

* Ipogeo Sp. z o.o. buys 10,000,000 series A1 shares and 12,200,0000 series A2 shares of company

* Following purchase of series A1 and A2 shares, Ipogeo Sp. z o.o. raises its stake in company to 47.24 percent

* Ipogeo Sp. z o.o. plans to further increase its stake in company to 75% in coming 12 months