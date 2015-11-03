(Adds)
By Paul Carsten and John Ruwitch
BEIJING/SHANGHAI Nov 3 China's second-largest
e-commerce company JD.com Inc said it has sent a letter
of complaint to a Chinese antitrust regulator and formally
requested an investigation into rival Alibaba Group Holding
.
The complaint concerns a State Administration for Industry
and Commerce (SAIC) regulation that forbids e-commerce platforms
from limiting or barring their merchants from participating in
promotions on other platforms. The regulation came into effect
on Oct. 1.
JD.com said in its letter that it has received information
from merchants indicating that Alibaba, which dominates Chinese
e-commerce, is "forcing merchants" to choose to exclusively deal
with one e-commerce site during promotional activities.
If merchants choose to participate in certain promotional
activities on Alibaba's Tmall website during the upcoming
Singles' Day online shopping event around Nov. 11, they "are not
permitted" to participate in other platforms activities,
otherwise "Alibaba will carry out punishment or sanctions",
JD.com said it had been informed by sellers on its site.
"JD is panicking because Alibaba wins with customers and
merchants because we provide a superior experience for users on
our platforms," said Jim Wilkinson, senior vice president of
international corporate affairs for Alibaba Group.
No one with the authority to speak on behalf of SAIC was
available for comment when Reuters telephoned the administration
outside business hours.
If the SAIC does launch an investigation and finds the
company has violated regulations, it could be punished according
to the country's laws governing antitrust and unfair
competition.
BITTER RIVALS
JD.com said that Alibaba's behaviour has "harmed merchants'
interests" and "not only obstructed normal market competition,
but also seriously harmed consumers' interests".
The two companies are bitter rivals in Chinese e-commerce,
with little love lost between their founders.
If the SAIC does investigate, it would not be Alibaba's
first tussle with the regulator.
In January the SAIC published a so-called "white paper"
report on its website, criticising Alibaba for not doing enough
to suppress widespread counterfeiting on its websites. The
company's shares fell more than 8 percent on the day after the
report.
Two days after the report went up on the website the
regulator retracted it, saying that it was not an official
"white paper" and that it did not carry any legal force. An
Alibaba spokesman said at the time that the company felt
vindicated.
Tensions have come to a head in the run-up to China's annual
Singles' Day event, the world's biggest online shopping bonanza.
Alibaba said that sales of more than $9 billion were achieved at
last year's event.
The event is closely scrutinised and in April Alibaba was
fined 800,000 yuan ($126,268.60) by the price bureau in eastern
Zhejiang province for violations by third-party sellers during
the promotions.
The thousands of vendors featured on Alibaba's Singles' Day
shopping sites hope to boost sales and gain customers, but some
have complained that discounts, often under pressure from
Alibaba, and cut-throat corporate rivalry undercut the benefits.
JD.com's shares were up 3.6 percent at $29.70 in afternoon
trading on Nasdaq, while Alibaba's shares were marginally down
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom in BEIJING and
John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI; Additional reporting by Kshitiz Goliya
in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and Anil D'Silva)