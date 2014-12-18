By Paul Carsten
| BEIJING
BEIJING Dec 18 China's JD.com Inc has
partnered Gap Inc to sell the U.S. clothing retailer's
apparel online in China, as the Beijing-based e-commerce company
goes head to head with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to woo
big foreign fashion names.
Alibaba and JD.com, China's No. 1 and 2 e-commerce companies
respectively, are vying to ink deals with some of the world's
most recognised brands, which offer big boosts in both sales and
image at home and overseas.
By announcing its partnership with JD.com in a joint
statement on Thursday, Gap - which already has a store on
Alibaba's Tmall website - would be the latest in a list of
foreign companies to sign with some of China's biggest Internet
firms, including Tencent Holdings Ltd.
JD.com this year signed international brands including
Levi's, Skechers USA Inc and Quicksilver. Meanwhile,
Alibaba has been bringing in brands such as Fast Retailing Co
Ltd's Uniqlo, ASOS PLC, and high fashion names
like Burberry Group PLC.
"Demand for international brands in China has always been
tremendous, but the traditional retail network is fractured and
problematic," Shen Haoyu, chief executive officer of JD.com's JD
Mall, said in an e-mail to Reuters.
"A clothing company can set up stores in 200 cities, or they
can open a store on JD.com and immediately access tens of
millions of consumers. The math is easy."
Chinese Internet firms are not only partnering clothiers.
Costco Wholesale Corp has a store with Alibaba, while
music, film and television publishers have signed numerous deals
with video and music streaming sites in the country.
In the past two months, Tencent agreed to become the Chinese
distributor for both Warner Music Group and Sony Corp's
Sony Music Entertainment, and will stream U.S. broadcaster HBO's
television shows in China.
China's Internet companies have in recent years strived to
shed their image as hotbeds of piracy and intellectual property
right infringement.
The new partnerships are symbiotic. Chinese firms bolster
sales and reputations with the legitimacy of recognition from
foreign brands.
For foreign retailers and publishers, working with local
partners offers better access to a market where many have
struggled for decades to make a breakthrough.
"JD.com has already built the customer base of tens of
millions, the logistics infrastructure and the reputation for
authenticity - why build that yourself when you can partner?"
said JD.com's Shen.
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)