BEIJING Aug 7 JD.com Inc, China's second largest e-commerce site by sales, reported a 61 percent year-on-year rise in second quarter revenues, topping expectations, powered by a jump in the number of shoppers and goods bought on its platform.

JD.com's revenues of 45.9 billion yuan ($7.39 billion)exceeded estimates of 44.45 billion yuan, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 14 analysts.

Shares in JD.com, a distant rival to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, have risen 41.79 percent since the beginning of the year. ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Sunil Nair)