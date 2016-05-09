May 9 JD.com Inc, China's No.2 e-commerce company, reported a 47 percent rise in revenue, helped by higher volume of sales on its platforms.

The company, which is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's main rival in online shopping, said on Monday its net revenue rose to 53.97 billion yuan ($8.29 billion) in the first quarter from 36.64 billion yuan, a year earlier.

The net loss attributable to shareholders widened to 909.8 million yuan from 710.2 million yuan.

The amount of goods transacted on JD.com's platforms - or gross merchandise volume (GMV) - rose 55 percent to 129.3 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.51 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)