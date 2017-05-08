May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.

JD.com's revenue for the three months ended March was 76.2 billion yuan ($11.04 billion), compared with an average estimate of 73.5 billion yuan, according to a survey of 14 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

JD.com in March forecast first-quarter revenue of 72 billion-74 billion yuan.

The company reported a net profit of 355.7 million yuan for the quarter, compared with a loss of 867.3 million yuan a year earlier.

It predicted second-quarter revenue of 88 billion-90.5 billion yuan.

JD.com made a net profit of 0.17 yuan per American Depository Share in the first quarter, compared with a loss of 0.66 yuan a year earlier. ($1 = 6.9030 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Cate Cadell; Editing by Randy Fabi and Amrutha Gayathri)