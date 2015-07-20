July 20 Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc said it would start selling imported U.S. products to customers in China, as it looks to battle competition from bigger rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

The "U.S. Mall" is the fifth sales channel dedicated to coveted national products, the company said.

JD.com said earlier in the day that it would be the first authorized seller of Taylor Swift merchandise in China.

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)