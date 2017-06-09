MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi extends rally on new crown prince, MSCI; foreign funds boost Doha
* Foreign funds net buyers in Qatar, first time since Arab rift
HONG KONG, June 9 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce company, plans to invest in Thailand by the end of this year, expanding its footprint beyond Indonesia which currently accounts for almost all of its overseas business.
Richard Liu, founder and chief executive of JD.com, told Reuters the company planned to use Thailand as a hub to service other Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia.
He declined to say how much JD.com would invest in Thailand.
Amid intense competition, JD.com has expanded heavily into fast moving consumer goods, including household supplies and food and beverage products. The company has also diversified into data, cloud and artificial intelligence services. (Reporting By Julie Zhu and James Pomfret; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 20/20 Vision - June 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/900146 LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) The return of economic growth in Brazil and Russia is providing an important boost to global GDP and has been accompanied by a pick-up in real wage growth, retail sales and industrial production, according to the latest 20/20 Vision chart pack from Fitch Ratings. The improving activity picture has been accompanied
* UBS China IB head Jiang Guorong leaving to join Citi in Sept