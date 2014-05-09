May 9 JD.com, China's second-largest e-commerce company behind Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said it expects to price its offering of 93.7 million American depositary shares at $16-$18 per share.

The company's IPO is expected to raise $1.69 billion, at the higher end of the expected price range. (r.reuters.com/suw29v) (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)