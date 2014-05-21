(Adds details on founder and CEO, share control)
By Amrutha Gayathri
May 21 China's JD.com priced its IPO at
$19 per share, exceeding the expected range and suggesting
strong demand for Chinese e-commerce companies as larger rival
Alibaba Group Holding Inc prepares its own highly
anticipated U.S. debut.
The country's second-largest e-commerce company priced its
American Depositary Shares (ADS) a dollar above the higher end
of a $16 to $18 indicated range, valuing the company at more
than $25 billion, according to its underwriters.
Investors are watching JD.com, hoping for clues as to how
Wall Street will receive its much larger peer. Alibaba has filed
for what some expect could be the largest initial public
offering by a technology company to date.
JD.com, which has forged a close partnership with Alibaba
arch-rival Tencent Holdings, raised $1.78 billion from
the sale of 93.7 million ADS. Its shares are expected to start
trading on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
The 10-year-old company, the biggest direct seller of online
goods in China, will remain tightly controlled by founder and
CEO Richard Liu after the IPO through special shares that grant
him extra voting rights.
Investor appetite for Chinese technology stocks recovered in
2013 after a series of accounting scandals dried up U.S.
listings in 2011 from a high of 40 in 2010. This year, investors
have driven down valuations of tech stocks, including that of
Amazon.com, but many on Wall Street expect a stellar
debut from Alibaba, which controls some 80 percent of all online
Chinese commerce.
China's business to consumer e-commerce sales may pass $180
billion this year due to rising Internet usage, expanding
middle-class incomes and a better distribution network,
according to New York-based market research firm eMarketer.
JD.com had an 18.3 percent share of that market as of the
third quarter of 2013, according to Beijing-based iResearch. It
claims some 30 million-plus active customers and saw net revenue
jump 70 percent to $8 billion in 2013's first nine months.
Formerly known as 360Buy, it has already raised more than $2
billion in past years from investors including the Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan and Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin
Talal's Kingdom Holding Co.
Other backers include Tiger Global Management and DST Global
funds.
BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS Investment Banker were the lead
underwriters for the IPO.
(Writing by Edwin Chan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Ken
Wills)