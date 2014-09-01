UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Jd Group Ltd
* Shareholders of jd group are hereby advised that company has accepted an offer from an international consumer finance provider to acquire, jd group's consumer finance division, excluding its insurance operations
* Accordingly, jdfs division will be shown as discontinued operations in audited june 2014 results
* Identity of purchaser and contents of offer cannot be disclosed until required due diligence has been completed and final transaction documents are executed
* Disposal will contribute to streamlining jd group's retail and insurance operations, accompanied by benefit of a much reduced future funding requirement and improved balance sheet structure
* Expects headline loss per share for same period will be between 550 and 570 cents per share
* Headline eps from continuing operations for fy will be between 90 and 100 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources