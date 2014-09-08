Sept 8 JD Group Ltd :

* FY revenue from continuing operations R30.6 billion (FY2013: R29.2 billion)

* FY headline EPS from continuing operations 93.9 cents (FY2013 earnings: 397.1 cents)

* Used vehicle sales are expected to improve as a result of new vehicle price inflation due to weaker south African currency

* Board has resolved that no dividend will be declared