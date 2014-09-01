(Corrects amount of loss to 570 cents a share)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 South African furniture retailer JD Group on Monday said it has agreed to sell its financing unit to an international consumer finance group, becoming the latest firm to cut its exposure to troubled consumer debt.

JD Group also said it fell to a loss for the year to end-June, saying it expected to post a headline loss of up to 570 cents a share from earnings of 395.2 cents a share a year earlier. (Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Ed Stoddard)