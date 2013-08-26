UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects previous year's headline earnings to 441 cents)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 26 South African retailer JD Group reported a 10 percent drop in full-year earnings on Monday and hiked its provision for bad loans, as debt-laden customers in Africa's top economy continue to suffer.
Headline earnings per share totalled 395 cents in the year to end-June, from 441 cents a year earlier. The company kept its dividend at 232 cents a share, but increased its impairment provision on its loan book by 409 million rand ($40 million) to 966 million rand. ($1 = 10.1848 South African rand) (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; editing by David Dolan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources