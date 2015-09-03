* Japan Display's biggest client says "give us more" - CEO
* CEO says not considering deal with Sharp for now
* Any deal with Sharp would likely happen suddenly - CEO
* Shares climb as much as 5.5 pct
(Adds CEO comments on production ramp-up and restructuring)
By Ritsuko Ando and Reiji Murai
TOKYO, Sept 3 Japan Display Inc's new
chief executive said on Thursday the screen maker's "biggest
client", widely understood to refer to Apple Inc, is
increasing orders ahead of the expected launch of a new iPhone
this month.
Mitsuru Homma, who was appointed CEO in June, said weakness
in China's smartphone market, the world's biggest, amid that
country's broader economic slowdown was not affecting the orders
for display screens it was getting from its top client.
"They're coming to us with more orders, saying 'give us
more, give us more'. They keep increasing," he told Reuters in
an interview.
Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone at an event on
Sept. 9. Some analysts have raised concerns that the planned
introduction of a new feature called Force Touch, which
distinguishes between light taps and presses, could cause
production hiccups.
Asked about the new iPhone, Homma said: "There's difficult
technology being used... But I think ramp-up is going well."
Japan Display shares rose as much as 5.5 percent on Thursday
after Homma's comments before finishing up 3.8 percent at 379
yen. The benchmark Nikkei 225 average index rose 0.5
percent.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook last week reassured
shareholders about the strength of the Chinese market for
iPhones after a slump in China's stock market and the
devaluation of the yuan rattled investors.
It is unclear whether strong orders from Apple mean the U.S.
company is more bullish about the prospects of its new iPhone
than previous models, or whether it is placing more orders with
Japan Display at the expense of other suppliers. Japan Display
does not reveal the total size of its business with Apple.
Some analysts see Japan Display's dependence on Apple as a
concern, particularly given a slowing Chinese market.
"Although the strong relationship with Apple... is certainly
positive, Apple's specifications are also quite high and we
estimate profitability is lower than on other Japan Display
products," Credit Suisse analyst Mika Nishimura said in a report
on Thursday.
NO SHARP DEAL YET
Japan Display was formed in a government-backed deal in 2012
from the ailing display units of Sony Corp, Toshiba
Corp and Hitachi Ltd.
It initially struggled against Sharp Corp and other
Asian rivals but it has been recovering due to strong Apple
orders. In contrast, Sharp sought a $1.9 billion bailout in May
due to its shrinking display business.
Investors have speculated that Japan Display could merge
with Sharp's display business to create a more stable display
maker, since both cater to high-end smartphone makers.
Sources have said Sharp was considering selling a stake in
its display business to state-controlled fund Innovation Network
Corporation of Japan, which is Japan Display's top shareholder.
The fund could broker a merger, they say.
Homma said the company was not currently considering a
merger with Sharp, although he did not rule out a future deal.
"We're currently in the midst of various restructuring
measures. We don't have the capacity to consider such a move,
and we haven't been asked to do so by our major shareholder
either," he said.
"I think there might be reasons such discussions haven't
come my way. But when such talks come, it will probably come
suddenly."
