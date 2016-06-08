By Taro Fuse
TOKYO, June 8 Japan Display Inc's top
investor, the state-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan, is
set to meet with Mizuho Bank and other lenders on Wednesday to
discuss the health of the smartphone display maker, four people
familiar with the matter said.
The sources told Reuters the meeting comes just weeks after
the Apple Inc supplier received a short-term loan of 30
billion yen ($280 million) from the lenders in late May. The
company repaid that money after a payment from Apple came
through.
Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank expect INCJ, which owns 36 percent of Japan
Display, to eventually ask for more funding, three of the
sources told Reuters.
But one source denied the fund or Japan Display was seeking
more funding, saying Wednesday's meeting was aimed at more
general discussions over the screen maker's future.
INCJ declined to comment on the meeting, but said it would
continue to support Japan Display's growth strategy. The banks
and Japan Display also declined to comment.
The sources declined to be identified because the talks were
not official.
Japan Display has no debt, but two years of losses and
faltering demand for smartphones have tightened its liquidity at
a time when it needs major investment in new technology to meet
a shift in clients' demand.
($1 = 107.2200 yen)
