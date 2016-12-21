UPDATE 3-Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln, spin off R&D unit
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds latest shares, $1 bln cash for R&D unit, further context)
TOKYO Dec 21 Shares of Japan Display Inc surged 8 percent in morning trade on Wednesday after media reported that its state-backed main investor was finalising $640 million in aid for the company.
The Innovation Network Corp of Japan is set to decide later in the day to provide 75 billion yen ($640 million) to Japan Display, public broadcaster NHK said.
Part of the aid would come through the purchase of convertible bonds to be issued by Japan Display, it said. ($1 = 117.6300 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds latest shares, $1 bln cash for R&D unit, further context)
MADRID, Jan 26 Bankinter on Thursday reported a 30 percent rise in full-year 2016 net profit from a year earlier due to its strong private banking and insurance businesses and the integration of Barclays' Portuguese retail business.
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.