TOKYO, March 6 Japan Display Inc said
on Friday that it would build a new generation-6 liquid crystal
display (LCD) manufacturing plant in Japan, as it targets future
growth in demand for them.
The total cost of the plant in Ishikawa, central Japan, is
estimated at 170 billion yen ($1.4 billion), Japan Display said
in a statement.
Japan Display said it aims to start operations at the plant
in 2016 and expects the move to increase its LCD capacity by 20
percent.
Last month, a person familiar with the situation told
Reuters that Japan Display was considering building a plant to
supply smartphone screens for Apple Inc and was
negotiating with the U.S. company for investment in the project.
($1 = 120.0300 yen)
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Sunil Nair)