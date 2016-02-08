TOKYO Feb 8 Japan Display Inc on
Monday said it would swing to an operating loss in
January-March, as client Apple Inc books slowing sales
of its iPhone and while the costs of keeping up with rivals in
smartphone screen technology rise.
The display maker forecast a fourth-quarter loss of 1.9
billion yen ($16.19 million) versus profit of 10.7 billion yen
in the same period a year prior. It cited weaker sales from its
"top client" - not identified but widely understood to be Apple.
The U.S. technology company late last month forecast its
first revenue decline in 13 years and reported its slowest-ever
increase in iPhone shipments, prompting analysts to say its
period of exponential growth may be ending.
Japan Display also said rising research and development
costs would depress profit, as it works to catch up with South
Korean rivals in organic light emitting diode (OLED) panels.
Apple may adopt OLED technology for its iPhone as early as
2018, with candidate suppliers including LG Display Co Ltd
and the panel-making division of Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd, according to media reports.
Japan Display said last month it would start mass production
of OLED panels in 2018.
The Japanese manufacturer was formed from a
government-backed deal in 2012 from the ailing display divisions
of Sony Corp, Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd
. It struggled in the months after an initial public
offering in 2014, but recovered in the past year on strong sales
to Apple.
At present, however, its shares trade about 39 percent lower
than a year prior as investors fret about slowing iPhone sales.
Analysts have also said Japan Display is likely to face
increased competition from Sharp Corp should its ailing
rival be taken over by Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
Ltd, otherwise known as Foxconn.
"I see a high possibility of our company winning the race,"
Chief Executive Mitsuru Homma told reporters during an earnings
briefing. "We will steadily improve our technologies to get
ahead of our rivals."
($1 = 117.3400 yen)
