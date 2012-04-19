* Consultants predict April sales up 11 pct from April 2011

* Resin shortage poses "substantial" risk to auto production

DETROIT, April 19 U.S. auto sales could hit 14.3 million this year, up 12 percent from 2011 levels, helped by the increased need for American consumers to replace their older gas guzzlers, industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Thursday.

J.D. Power and LMC also predicted that light vehicle sales in April would be a little more than 1.1 million in April, up 11 percent from the same month a year earlier. They also projected an annualized sales rate for April of 13.8 million.

The new 2012 forecast is slightly higher than the consultants' earlier projection of 14.1 million. They changed their outlook based on robust sales in the first-quarter of 2012, which beat out most analyst expectations.

"We have raised our overall outlook for 2012 based on the high first quarter pace, improving economic variables and credit availability, as well as consumers replacing aging vehicles at a higher rate," said Jeff Schuster, senior vice president of forecasting for LMC Automotive.

Strong sales in March rounded out the best quarter for U.S. vehicle sales since 2008 and raised the prospect that automakers would have to boost production and their 2012 sales outlooks.

Based on their predictions, April auto sales will be down 20 percent from March. Schuster said he expected sales and the selling rate in April to be lower than March levels.

But analysts cautioned that risks remained. Shuster said the recent shortage in resin, which is used in fuel and brake lines, could posed a "real and substantial risk" for future vehicle production. The shortage is the result of an explosion at a resin plant in Germany last month.

"As a result of the resin plant explosion in March, real and substantial risk exists for future production and for automotive manufacturers may begin to slow the pace of build that has been in overdrive in recent months," Schuster said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)