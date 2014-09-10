(Corrects to split from spilt in headline)

Sept 10 Network gear maker JDS Uniphase said on Wednesday it would split into two separate public companies as it looks to expand in the data communication market and strengthen its network business.

The company's shares rose 11.5 percent after the bell.

JDS Uniphase said it would separate its communications and commercial optical products business through a spin-off to shareholders.

The company's current network enablement, service enablement and optical security and performance products businesses would together form a network and service enablement company, it added. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)