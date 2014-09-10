(Corrects to split from spilt in headline)
Sept 10 Network gear maker JDS Uniphase
said on Wednesday it would split into two separate public
companies as it looks to expand in the data communication market
and strengthen its network business.
The company's shares rose 11.5 percent after the bell.
JDS Uniphase said it would separate its communications and
commercial optical products business through a spin-off to
shareholders.
The company's current network enablement, service enablement
and optical security and performance products businesses would
together form a network and service enablement company, it
added.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)