(Adds details, share price)
Sept 10 Network gear maker JDS Uniphase
said it would split into two separate public companies as it
looks to expand in the data communication market and strengthen
its network business.
Shares of JDS Uniphase, worth $2.78 billion as of
Wednesday's close, rose about 12.5 percent in extended trading
after the company also reaffirmed its current-quarter forecast.
The company said on Wednesday it would separate its
communications and commercial optical products business through
a tax-free spin-off to shareholders.
JDS Uniphase said the new standalone company would focus on
commercial lasers and 3-D sensing applications.
The company said its network gear business would focus on
products to keep up with the industry's transition to software
defined networking (SDN), while the optical security business
would function as a separate unit within the broader company.
JDS Uniphase said Chief Executive Tom Waechter would lead
the standalone network company.
JDS Uniphase's network service business, like that of other
network gear makers, has been hurt by a delay in orders from
telecom operators, its main customers, largely due to a spate of
consolidation in the U.S. telecom and cable sectors.
The company said it expects to save $50 million in costs,
adding that it expects cash expenses of between $75 million and
$100 million to obtain the savings.
The separation, along with issuance of shares in the new
communications company, is expected to close by the third
quarter of 2015, JDS Uniphase said.
The company, which reported a 6.4 percent increase in
fourth-quarter revenue, reaffirmed its first-quarter profit
forecast of 8-12 cents per share and net revenue of $405-$425
million.
Analysts are expecting the company to earn 10 cents per
share and revenue of $418.1 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Centerview Partners and Goldman, Sachs & Co are the
company's advisers on the separation.
JDS Uniphase's shares rose to $13.62 in after market trade
on Wednesday. Up to Wednesday's close the stock had risen 1.6
percent since it reported results on Aug. 12.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Anya George Tharakan in
Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)