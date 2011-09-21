* H1 pretax profit 20.1 mln stg, up 20.6 pct

LONDON, Sept 21 British sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion , whose shops were widely targeted by looters during last month's riots in several UK cities, posted a 21 percent rise in first-half profit and said it was well positioned for future growth.

The firm, which trades as JD Sports, Size, Bank, Scotts and Chausport, said on Wednesday stock totalling 0.7 million pounds ($1.1 million) was looted from a total of 16 stores during the riots.

"We are currently working with our insurers on the subsequent claim, covering theft of stock, repair costs and business interruption. We do not believe that the riots will have a material adverse impact on the outturn for the current year," it said.

The group made a pretax profit of 20.1 million pounds in the 26 weeks to July 30, up from 16.6 million in the same period last year.

Sales increased by 14.6 percent to 439.8 million pounds, driven by strong demand for external brands such as Adidas (ADSGn.DE) and Nike and the firm's own brands such as Mckenzie and Carbrini.

The firm said trading since the period end has continued to improve with like-for-like sales for the core UK and Ireland retail fascias in the seven week period to Sept. 17 up by 3.3 percent.

JD Sports, which ended the first-half with net cash of 19.1 million pounds, is paying an interim dividend of 4.1 pence, up 7.9 percent.

Shares in the firm, 57 percent of which are owned by the Pentland sportswear group, have lost 10 percent of their value over the last six months.

They closed at 860 pence on Tuesday valuing the business at 418 million pounds. ($1 = 0.636 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)