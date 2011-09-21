* Working with insurers over riot claim

* H1 underlying pretax profit 16 mln stg, down 17.3 pct

* Revenue 439.8 mln stg, up 14.6 pct

* 7 weeks to Sept. 17 UK/Ireland retail net lfl sales up 1.6 pct

* Shares up 2.3 pct (Adds detail, FD, analyst comments, shares)

By James Davey

LONDON, Sept 21 British sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion , whose shops were widely targeted by looters during last month's riots in several UK cities and towns, said it did not think the lawlessness would cause long-term damage to its business.

Footage of attacks on JD Sports stores provided some of the most enduring images of August's events while brands stocked by the firm featured extensively in much of the clothing worn by the rioters.

One photograph of a rioting hoodie appeared on the front pages of most national newspapers dressed head-to-toe in Adidas (ADSGn.DE) gear.

Finance director Brian Small said he was optimistic consumers would not be turned off JD Sports and sports brands in general by the violence.

"We're never complacent about those kind of things and of course we think about it," he told Reuters on Wednesday.

"I'm sure that all the brands involved are keen to not be associated with that kind of behaviour in any case and really one hopes that it was a flash in the pan and it will be unrepeated."

Small took comfort from JD Sports' trading in the seven weeks to Sept. 17 which showed net sales at UK and Ireland stores open over a year up 1.6 percent.

"The last seven weeks trading have been very encouraging and although the riots took place in one of the early weeks of that seven weeks I think that in itself tells a story," he said.

The firm, which trades as JD Sports, Size, Bank, Scotts and Chausport, posted a 17.3 percent fall in underlying pretax profit for the 26 weeks to July 30 but said the riots would not have a material adverse impact on the full-year profit, which, as usual, would be very dependent on the Christmas performance.

JD Sports is currently working with its insurers on a claim related to 0.7 million pounds ($1.1 million) of looted stock from 16 stores, damage to stores in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Nottingham and business interruption.

Small said the figures involved were "a lot closer to 1 million pounds than 10 million pounds."

First-half underlying pretax profit was 16.0 million pounds, down from 19.4 million pounds, despite a 14.6 percent rise in revenue to 439.8 million pounds.

The firm had flagged in April it would not match 2010-11's underlying pretax profit of 82 million pounds in the 2011-12 year due to tough macro headwinds, rises in input costs and the hike in VAT sales tax.

"We are still expecting to meet expectations as they were set in April," said Small, noting analysts' consensus forecast of about 72 million pounds.

"I think next year (2012-13) we would be more optimistic about a feel good factor returning," highlighting the positive impact of the Olympics and European soccer championships.

JD Sports, which ended the first-half with net cash of 19.2 million pounds, is paying an interim dividend of 4.1 pence, up 7.9 percent.

The firm said it was still on the hunt for acquisitions after deals in Ireland and Spain in the first half.

Shares in JD Sports, 57 percent of which are owned by the Pentland sportswear group, have lost 10 percent of their value over the last six months.

They were up 2.3 percent at 859 pence at 0853 GMT, valuing the business at 428 million pounds.

"We think this is an undemanding valuation for a well-managed company with a solid balance sheet ready to take advantage of acquisition and overseas expansion opportunities," said Numis analyst James Dilks-Hopper. ($1 = 0.636 British Pounds) (Editing by Neil Maidment and Jon Loades-Carter)